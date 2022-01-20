Seychelles condemns Houthi drone attack that killed 3 in Abu Dhabi

Ramkalawan has conveyed his condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the UAE for the loss of lives and material damage caused. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan, who is currently attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) summit, has condemned an attack by a drone launched on the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Ramkalawan has conveyed his condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the UAE for the loss of lives and material damage caused by the terrorist attack on January 17 by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"Seychelles stands in solidarity with the UAE. We condemn in the strongest terms those attacks on Abu Dhabi with which we share very close and fraternal relations. We reject terrorism in all its forms and we must be united in fighting it," said the President in a message addressed to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, attended the opening of the ADSW summit on Monday. He will return to Seychelles on January 21.

According to AP news agency, three people were killed following a drone attack targeting an oil facility in Abu Dhabi ignited a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. The attack was claimed by Houthi rebels.

Since 2015, the UAE has been part of a coalition led by Saudi Arabia fighting the Houthis. Although it has reduced its forces in 2019, UAE still trains and supports anti-Houthi groups.