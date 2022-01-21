Air Seychelles resumes flights to all pre-pandemic destinations

Air Seychelles will be flying twice weekly to Jo'burg on Thursdays and Sundays. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles has resumed passenger flights to all its pre-pandemic destinations, which include Johannesburg, Mauritius, Tel Aviv and Mumbai, the airline said in a press statement on Friday.

Air Seychelles will be flying twice weekly to Jo'burg on Thursdays and Sundays, weekly flights to Mumbai on Sundays and weekly flights on Wednesdays to Tel Aviv and Mauritius.

The airline said it will resume flights to the Maldives on March 4.

Air Seychelles said that to "continue operating safely, the airline will continue to work closely with all its partners to safeguard the health of its passengers and crew members."

The return of these routes will continue to boost the Seychelles' tourism industry, the top pillar of the island nation's economy.

Last year, a total of 182,849 visitors for the year 2021 with 32,000 of them coming from Russia, thus becoming the top tourist market for the Indian Ocean island state.

According to statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2021, Seychelles received a total of 1,389 visitors from South Africa, 10,551 came from Israel, 445 from India and 331 arrived from Mauritius.