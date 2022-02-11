"Byenveni Kreoflix!": First Seychellois Creole entertainment streaming service launches

Programmes are mainly in Creole, the mother tongue of Seychelles, with elements of English and French, as nationals are mostly trilingual. (Kreoflix)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Television programmes made in Seychelles in the Creole language are now available globally following the launch of Kreoflix on January 23.

A monthly subscription to the online platform kreoflix.com gives unlimited access to locally made content ranging from film entertainment and documentaries to talk shows and games. Programmes are mainly in Creole, the mother tongue of Seychelles, with elements of English and French, as nationals are mostly trilingual.

Launched in 2020, the Kreoflix media production house is the brainchild of Aubrey Philo and Patsy Canaya, two individuals with many years of experience in the local media industry. Canaya also reports for SNA.

The idea of bringing Kreoflix online came during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when Seychellois living overseas could not travel to the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean due to travel restrictions.

"We wanted Seychellois who could not travel to Seychelles at the time to still see what was happening and get a feel of the country. People will now be able to access all this content on one platform" said Canaya.

The idea of bringing Kreoflix online came during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that the name Kreoflix is because of the emphasis on Creole, hence the shortened form Kreo, and flix, which means movies.

Philo, the other co-founder of Kreoflix, said that the company is fairly new and the team is testing the market to later evaluate whether there is a need to change the current monthly subscription package, create new ones or provide other features.

Although there are many international platforms providing subscribers with the ability to stream content online, the co-founder explained that Kreoflix has an advantage.

"One of our competitors is Netflix. Yes, they do have way more content than we do but we are catering to a niche with our Creole content. Furthermore, there are people overseas, who never get access to these programmes aired on local platforms. Our platform will provide them with access," said Philo.

Launched in 2020, the Kreoflix media production house is the brainchild of Aubrey Philo and Patsy Canaya.

Following the launch on Sunday, many Seychellois took to social media to congratulate the team, with some saying that such an initiative was long overdue.

A Seychellois man living in the UK and one of Kreoflix subscribers, Elvis Louise, told SNA that the platform is a wonderful initiative in this economic climate and if done right, it can bring the much-needed foreign exchange into the country.

"The thought of getting the diaspora involved and keeping them informed is something that, as a country, we need to remember in everything we do. Having said that, I feel the website still has a long way to go. I subscribed and didn't get an email confirmation. Also, I would suggest that if you really want to crack the international audience or diaspora, then maybe PayPal should be introduced," he added.

Louise also touched on the limited content and the fact that the platform does not have an app.

In response, Canaya said that 25 episodes from a dozen programmes are currently being uploaded while new production is underway. She also informed SNA that an app will come online in the near future.

Meanwhile, Philo outlined that the fact that there are not many production houses in the country, obtaining content is a challenge. Kreoflix is partnering with other production houses such as Orizinal Kreol and holding discussions with other content providers for future partnerships.