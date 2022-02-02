Seychelles' President on 2-week diplomatic tour to Addis, Brest and Brussels

From Ethiopia, Ramkalawan will travel to Brest, France, to attend the One Ocean Summit. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will attend the African Union (AU) annual summit for heads of state and government taking place in Addis Ababa from February 3-6, State House said on Wednesday.

This year, the AU will celebrate its 50th anniversary and the chairmanship will be handed over by the Democratic Republic of Congo to Senegal.

From Ethiopia, Ramkalawan will travel to Brest, France, to attend the One Ocean Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

France, together with the United Nations and the World Bank, is hosting a summit dedicated to the ocean for the first time. The One Ocean Summit aims to propose concrete action to reduce the adverse human impact on the ocean.

During his mission in France, the head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will meet with Louise Mushikiwabo, the secretary general of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of UNESCO.

Ramkalawan will then travel to Brussels to attend the 6th European Union-African Union summit from February 17-18. The summit, which takes place every three years, either in Africa or in Europe, is a forum used to assess the progress in the implementation of the commitments made by the two organisations.