Seychelles Fashion Week to open at Dubai Expo in March

The annual Seychelles Fashion Week will, for the first time this year, be held outside of the island nation with a debut at the Dubai Expo on March 16.

The organiser of the event, Terry Carolla, told SNA that the move to Dubai will give more exposure to local designers and models as well showcasing their creativity on the international scene.

"It is very exciting for us after five editions of the Seychelles Fashion Week, we are taking the event to another level," Carolla said.

Four local designers that took part in the Seychelles Fashion Week last November will showcase their styles - Juliette Zelime, Ushna Labrosse, Atalia Barbe and Nigel Henri - offering a taste of the islands, through clothing, textile, jewellery and accessories.

Carolla explained that the Expo was the right platform for the Seychelles Fashion Week as it is the most cost-effective. "We are seriously thinking of making the Dubai fashion show part of our annual Seychelles Fashion week," said Carolla, adding that if resources do not allow this to be held annually, the Dubai event will be every two years.

The Seychelles Fashion Week at the Dubai Expo will be the last event that Seychelles will have at the exhibition, which closes officially on March 31.

Seychelles Fashion week is an event that fuses creativity and culture by bringing fashion lovers from all over the world to the 115 islands archipelago, jewels in the west of the Indian Ocean.

In 2022, the sixth edition of the event will be held from September 26 to October 1. For the first time, the event will be spread over Seychelles' three main islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue.

The organiser is in discussions with the office of the Mayor of Victoria to have a street fashion show in the centre of the capital city.