Seychelles' first dedicated aesthetics clinic opens

(Seychelles News Agency) - A clinic offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures and treatments has opened in Seychelles' Mont Fleuri district on the main island of Mahe.

Victoria Aesthetics is aimed at Seychelles' residents who may spend large sums for these procedures overseas or have to wait for specialists brought into the island nation by the Ministry of Health.

It currently offers procedures that are minimally invasive and non-invasive such as skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, derma fillers, body slimming and body sculpting, and plans to introduce surgical treatments like liposuction from March onwards.

The clinic is the brainchild of Daniella Payet and Laurent Alis, mother and son, who are not medical professionals but have extensive tourism and business backgrounds.

Alis said they saw the opportunity to apply their business knowledge to grow the private medical sector when the COVID-19 pandemic brought new constraints to accessing treatments and supplies.

The clinic offers procedures that are minimally invasive and non-invasive such as skin tightening, wrinkle reduction among others. (Victoria Aesthetics) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

"It is sort of like a high-tech spa, where we have different kinds of treatment, where people can come regularly for non-invasive treatments such as body shaping, then we have minimally invasive treatments such as derma fillers or Botox and finally surgical treatments, which include liposuction," said Alis.

Despite the reputation of the cosmetic procedure as being an easy fix, he said the clinic's main goal is to encourage people to look after themselves long-term and keep long lasting results.

"Technologies are able to reduce body fat, which we consider a priority given the obesity levels in our country, but consultations with our in-house therapists and nutritionists have been incorporated to ensure that patients can change their lifestyles and eat well and exercise to keep their body healthy," he added.

Alis is a fine art photographer who regularly exhibits his work at the Eden Art Space gallery on Eden Island and his mother is a well-known travel agency owner and entrepreneur. Payet was recognised by the Indian Ocean Commission as one of Africa's "most influential women" in the travel and leisure category in its 2017 awards.

In 2020, the mother and son duo started their first medical venture with the opening of the Victoria Health Clinic at Anse Etoile for general health and specialised medical care, including surgery.

While free health care is provided by the state in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, the country also has about 20 privately-owned health clinics which offer specialised services.