Seychelles seeks investors at Dubai Expo for new sports centre, water sports academy

The FINA/Hosa Marathon Swim World Series event took place at the well-known beach of Beau Vallon in 2019. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The construction of a sports arena and the creation of a water sports academy are two investment opportunities in Seychelles for prospective investors, said a top official.

The possibility of investment in the two facilities was presented to potential investors at the launch of the Seychelles Sports Tourism at the Dubai Expo recently.

The chief executive of the National Sports Council, Jean Larue, said that already the event is bearing fruits.

"Currently Mr. Olivier Aubray, the CEO of SEAMOCEAN is in the country on a fact-finding mission and to explore the possibilities for development in watersports," explained Jean Larue.

He said that Aubray has been visiting different venues on the main islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue. Another official from SEAMOCEAN is expected in the country next week when formal discussions are expected to take place with local authorities.

At the Dubai Expo, Larue unveiled opportunities for investment in sports infrastructure investment such as the construction of a sports and leisure centre and a sports arena which will give access to sports, leisure, recreation and entertainment activities.

He also presented investment opportunities in traditional sports as well as emerging ones especially water sports like sports fishing, skydiving, canoe-kayak and swimming, and invited investors to a new sports page and new sports atmosphere in Seychelles.

Larue said that new sporting events such as sky diving are already becoming a major attraction in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The Seychelles sports tourism team at the Dubai Expo led by Minister Vidot. (Ministry of Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry) Photo License: CC-BY

A skydiving championship, the FINA Youth World open water competition as well as several game fishing competitions are some international sporting events scheduled to take place in Seychelles later this year.

The Seychelles' sports tourism delegation was headed by the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, who invited guests to Seychelles not only as tourists but investors.

"So far, our sports industry compared to the tourism industry is an area of significant but untapped potential in the general sense. Seychelles has a good international track record with the pioneering of new, innovative projects, such as our championing of the blue economy strategy at the African level. It is no surprise, therefore, that we would like to explore the opportunities that sports will offer in all range of disciplines but with particular focus on water sports," said Vidot.

She added that the island nation should be looked at as an adventure and fun destination, with particular emphasis on the development of the blue economy sector as "many opportunities lie in the depths of our pristine ocean."

This was echoed by the Principal Secretary for Blue Economy, Kenneth Racombo who said that "sports tourism has a strong link with the blue economy, as it englobes many ocean activities."

Racombo added that sports tourism gives the opportunity for lucrative investment and partnerships in the country which he described as the ideal location for hybrid industry.