Pope calls for guns to 'fall silent' in Ukraine

This general view shows damage to the upper floors of a building in Kyiv on February 26, 2022, after it was reportedly struck by a Russian rocket. Russia on February 26, 2022 ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths. Kyiv residents took shelter to the sound of explosions as Ukraine's army said it had held back an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" which had infiltrated the city. (Daniel LEAL / AFP)

(AFP) - Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to fighting in Ukraine on the fourth day of a Russian invasion of the country.

"Let the weapons fall silent," he said. "God is with those who seek peace, not those resorting to violence."

The Argentine pontiff also called for the "urgent" opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape the onslaught.

"I am thinking of the elderly, of all those at the moment seeking refuge, of mothers fleeing with their children," he said.

"They are brothers and sisters for whom it is urgent to open up humanitarian corridors and who must be welcomed."

The UN refugee agency UNHCR says more than 368,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Thursday.

Many of those escaping to neighbouring countries have crossed over into Poland, where the authorities have counted some 156,000 crossing since that date.

Others have also headed to Moldavia, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

