Fighting corruption, improving health skills two areas for Seychelles, South Africa to collaborate on, official says

(Seychelles News Agency) - Fighting against corruption and improving the skills of health workers are two areas Seychelles and South Africa will focus on in their bilateral relations, said the newly accredited South African high commissioner.

Hlamalani Manzini made the statement on Tuesday after presenting her credentials to the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, at State House in Victoria, the capital.

"Our relationship is going to be strong because we have got similarities in what we want to pursue: clean government through the fight against corruption, skills development in order to improve our trade, and also to make sure that we develop scientists to be able to take things forward," said Manzini.

An interest to work on skills development for Seychellois citizens in the field of health, especially when training doctors and nurses were also discussed. Manzini and Ramkalawan also spoke about developing the skills and techniques of security officers, especially the police so they are better equipped to deal with drug trafficking.

"We have agreed that we will share skills in that and send our people and dog unit and so on to try and assist and provide skills to the Seychellois people to be able to deal with those challenging problems we are facing," said Manzini.

She said that South Africa attaches a high premium on Seychelles because of its peaceful nature and experience, particularly in fishing, and this is something that can be shared.

The fight against corruption is another key sector and discussions focused on the way South Africa has led the way in terms of dealing with corruption.

"The president is keen to learn the techniques for dealing with corruption in Seychelles," said Manzini.

With relations dating back to 1993, health and education are two existing areas of bilateral relations between South Africa and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

After her accreditation, the high commissioner called upon Seychelles' Vice President, Ahmed Afif.

Before leaving Seychelles on Wednesday, Manzini will also meet with other high officials in the foreign affairs, fisheries, health, Blue Economy, and agricultural sector.