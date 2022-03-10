Career boost: Club Med Seychelles' staff selected for training at resorts in Dominican Republic, Provence, and French Alps

The staff, who were selected by the resort, received their certificates of confirmation for the training in a small ceremony earlier this week. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Eight Seychellois staff working at the all-inclusive luxury resort Club Med Seychelles on Ste Anne Island will be sent for skills development training at other Club Med locations in the world for six months.

The staff, who were selected by the resort, received their certificates of confirmation for the training in a small ceremony earlier this week at the Club Med office at the Eden Island jetty.

Club Med Seychelles, a 5-star luxury eco-resort that offers visitors a unique concept of a village experience, opened its doors in Seychelles in April 2021.

Since its establishment in the island nation in the western Indian Ocean, the Club Med group has embarked on an extensive recruitment spree to employ as many Seychellois as possible. This is part of the resort's "culture to have as many nationalities as possible" working at its establishments, according to the group.

The director general of operations in Club Med Seychelles and Mauritius, Danile Guimares, said that selected employees will train in Club Med resorts in the Dominican Republic, Club Med Opio in Provence, France, and Club Med Arc Panorama in the French Alps.

"This is a stepping stone for those chosen to continue climbing the career ladder in Club Med, as everyone at Club Med starts at the bottom," she said.

The resort's human resources manager, Wilna Tirant, said that depending on their performance, the employees will be gone for six months or longer.

Larry Cadeau who works in the housekeeping, restaurant and food production sections has been selected for the training.

"When I received the call informing me that I have been chosen to continue my career in France, I was blown away. I am happy but feeling very emotional at the same time," said Cadeau.

Marie-Fi Cherry, a pastry chef at the resort, said: "I am quite excited to go to work and see what I can learn as this is one of the rare opportunities in life."

Club Méditerranée, commonly known as Club Med, is a French company specialising in the sale of all-inclusive holidays in several "vacation villages" which it owns and operates in several usually exotic locations around the world. Club Med is currently managing more than 70 resorts with a labour force of 23,000.

The Seychelles resort is located at the former Beachcomber Sainte Anne Resort & Spa, which underwent renovations and transformed from a hotel with 87 rooms to a 5-star resort of 295 rooms.