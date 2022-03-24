Mumbai-Seychelles travel links boosted at OTM - India's biggest travel trade show

Air Seychelles is currently offering services to Mumbai on Sundays only. It expects to have additional flights soon. (Air Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Air Seychelles and Tourism Seychelles had the opportunity to promote their services, products and best travel options to the island nation at the OTM travel show in India, the airline said on Wednesday.

Potential holidaymakers to Seychelles also had the chance to get information on entry requirements now that PCR tests are no longer necessary for fully vaccinated travellers entering the island state.

Air Seychelles and Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the local tourism department, took part in India's biggest international travel show from March 16 to 18. Featuring more than 50 countries, 1500 trade visitors and over 1000 exhibitors, the annual event was held in the busiest financial city of Mumbai.

The promotion opportunity was important for Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, after a long absence of travelling to and from India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India opened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign visitors in November 2021 and is expected to resume regular international flights on March 27.

Air Seychelles is currently offering services to Mumbai on Sundays only. It expects to have additional flights soon.

Air Seychelles and Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the local tourism department, took part in India's biggest international travel show from March 16 to 18. (Air Seychelles)

In a press statement, Air Seychelles' chief commercial officer Charles Johnson said, "India is one of the fastest growing travel markets in the world, and since Air Seychelles offers direct flights to its home island on this route, it was very important for the airline jointly with Tourism Seychelles to be present at the OTM."

He said that face-to-face trade fairs were almost at a standstill due to the pandemic, and now, with the ease in restrictions, reaffirming its commitment to the huge business and leisure market and participating in such events will definitely enable Air Seychelles to restart its plan of activities in India.

Throughout the trip, Seychelles national airline also met with representatives from Air India to revitalise its codeshare partnership on the airlines' domestic services, offering clients greater choice and connectivity from India to Seychelles

Amia Jovanovic-Desir, the Tourism Seychelles director for India, said that the destination's participation in the event was crucial to reconnect with the Indian trade partners and potential customers.

"Our participation at the OTM Mumbai was essential as it reaffirmed our commitment to reposition Seychelles as an ideal tourist destination to the Indian trade and consumers," she added.

Jovanovic-Desir said that Seychelles has lost some percentage of the market share since there were limitations for the Indian visitors to travel to Seychelles due to the pandemic restrictions.

"Our presence at this trade show has afforded us the opportunity to reassure our Indian partners of all the necessary measures and protocols that are in place and our local partners are ready to welcome them," she explained.