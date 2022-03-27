Seychelles' Central Bank governor receives Global Women Achievers Award – A reflection of great team work at CBS, she says

The award recognises the role played by women as leaders, executioners and decision-makers in different fields the world over. (Central Bank Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Central Bank governor Caroline Abel has received the Global Women Achievers Award for her influential role in the development of the Seychelles' economy.

In a virtual ceremony held on March 23, the award was conveyed by the World Women Leadership Congress (WWLC) and Awards, based in Mumbai, which recognises the role played by women as leaders, executioners and decision-makers in different fields the world over.

In a press statement from the Central Bank on Friday, Abel said that "the recognition is not just for her as an individual, but is also a reflection of the work being done by the CBS as a team."

"The mark of good leadership is reflected in the resilience and perseverance of not only the leader but the team. I am therefore honoured to receive and dedicate this award to my team at the Central Bank of Seychelles, whose passion is behind the successful development and implementation of policies that are helping us navigate recent economic challenges, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Abel.

The award is the second won by Abel from the WWLC. In 2020, Abel was the winner of Africa's Woman Leaders award. In the same year, she was a winner of the African Banker Awards.

Appointed in the position in March 2012, Abel is the first female Central Bank governor of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. She first started working at CBS in April 1994 as a senior bank clerk.

Holding a first degree in economics obtained from the University of Leeds and a Master's degree in monetary economics from the University of Glasgow, Abel held several posts at the financial institution until her appointment as CBS' governor.