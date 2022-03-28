Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan to attend World Government Summit in Dubai

Ramkalawan has been invited to be a panellist in the thematic session. (State House)

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan left the island nation on Sunday for Dubai to participate in the World Government Summit which starts on Tuesday, March 29.

State House said in a press statement that Ramkalawan has been invited to be a panellist in the thematic session "Rising Blue Waters – Governments fighting climate change."

The summit is bringing together world leaders, experts and decision-makers to draw a roadmap for governments in the post-pandemic era.

Since its inception in 2013, the summit has championed the mission of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity.

On the sidelines of the conference, five Seychellois female government ministers will participate in the 'Women in Government Forum,' which will bring together around 50 women who are leaders in their governments.

The summit will coincide with the final days of the Dubai Expo 2020, one of the largest events in the UAE, which started October 1 last year and will close on March 31.

Currently, four designers from Seychelles are taking part in the Seychelles Fashion Week at the Dubai Expo.