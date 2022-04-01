"Congratulations, Seychelles!"- Island state wins gold award at Dubai Expo 2020

Designed to highlight the importance of treasuring nature, the pavilion featured the hidden treasures of the island nation. (SNICHA)

Seychelles' Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 has won a gold award for Best Exhibition Design in the sustainability thematic district, presented in a ceremony on Thursday on the closing day of the event.

In presenting his heartiest congratulations to the Seychelles Expo 2020 team, Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan said that "as one of the smallest island nations participating in this event, this is truly a proud moment for our islands."

Ramkalawan expressed his sincere gratitude to the organising committee, artists, contributors, participants and the teams on the ground in Dubai who ensured the success of the island nation's participation in this event.

The Best Exhibition Award was selected on the design based on pavilion and Expo theme, quality of exhibit, relevance to sustainability, functionality, presentability, interface with external design and adaptation post-pandemic.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, participated in the Dubai Expo 2020 from October 1 2021 to March 31, 2022, with a sustainability pavilion under the theme 'Preserve Nature.'

The pavilion showcased the natural beauty and history of Seychelles, the steps being taken to safeguard them and the opportunities to take part in their preservation. Designed to highlight the importance of treasuring nature, drawing from the country's lost treasure myths and treasure hunting culture, it featured the hidden treasures of the island nation.

"This award is a culmination of your hard work and devotion, in not only showcasing the beauty and uniqueness of our country to the world but in also displaying how sustainability has been integrated into our way of life. Thank you all for raising our Seychelles flag the highest in yet another new international sphere. Once again, congratulations!," said Ramkalawan.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), David Andre, told SNA on Friday that winning the award is a proud moment for Seychelles.

"I am really proud especially as culture was leading the team in Dubai and for us to win such an award is a proud moment for not only our country but for our institution. The award gives value to the work everyone has done at the Expo," he said.

"There were people who were there since the Expo started, like Mr [Galen] Bresson, who is the deputy commissioner, so it shows that a fantastic job has been done. I am extremely proud and happy," added Andre.

He said that this award is an encouragement for the future participation of Seychelles in such events.

"The next Expo is in 2025 in Japan and this one has given us ample experience for when we participate in future big events," said Andre.