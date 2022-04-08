Air Seychelles to operate round trips to Tel Aviv during Passover holiday

The Air Seychelles team at the International Mediterranean Tourism Market in Tel Aviv. (Air Seychelles)

Air Seychelles will operate round trips between Seychelles and Tel Aviv during the Passover holiday in April, the airline said on Thursday.

The airline has scheduled 19 round trips between Seychelles and Tel Aviv during Passover, which is a major Jewish holiday, between April 15-23.

Air Seychelles also expects to operate a series of weekly charters from Tel Aviv to Maldives and Mauritius to further meet travel demands.

Seychelles' national carrier started its extensive media, trade and marketing activities in Tel Aviv last week at the 28th edition of the International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM).

The event, which was attended by professionals from all service levels in tourism and travel, presented a great opportunity for Air Seychelles to showcase its product, services and special deals, the airline said.

Charles Johnson, the airline's chief commercial officer, said that "as the only non-stop carrier between Seychelles and Israel, we are thrilled to yet again increase our capacity on this popular route to meet the peak season demand."

Johnson said that Air Seychelles has become the airline of choice for Israelis flying everywhere in the Indian Ocean and this April is no exception.

"With relaxed travel rules and a desire for sea, sun and sand destinations, Air Seychelles is able to deliver Israelis to Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius for the holiday of their dreams," he added.

Last year, Air Seychelles carried over 5,125 visitors from Tel Aviv to the Seychelles out of which 2,473 visitors were recorded in September.

The airline, which is the national carrier of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, offers international flights to Johannesburg, Mauritius, Mumbai and Tel Aviv as well as charter services on demand.