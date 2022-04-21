Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg

US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two prior to departure from Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, Romania, March 11, 2022, as she returns to Washington, DC, following a three-day trip to Romania and Poland to discuss the war in Ukraine. (SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP)

(AFP) - Russia on Thursday slapped travel bans on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and dozens of prominent Americans and Canadians in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said the travel restrictions on 29 Americans and 61 Canadians -- which also includes defence officials, business leaders and journalists from both countries -- would remain in effect indefinitely.

The US list includes ABC News television presenter George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, and the Russia-focused Meduza news site's editor Kevin Rothrock.

The US defence officials include Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks.

The list of Canadians is headed by Cameron Ahmad, who serves as director of communications to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Canadian Special Operations Forces Commander Steve Boivin.

The foreign ministry said the list was comprised of people responsible for the two countries' "Russophobic" policies.

Russia had earlier banned Facebook and Instagram, which form part of Zuckerberg's Meta empire, calling them "extremist" organisations.

