New Slovak ambassador to Seychelles discusses health, education and climate crisis with President 

Slovakia and Seychelles will work to boost bilateral cooperation in the areas of health, education and climate crisis, said the newly accredited Slovak ambassador.

Katarina Leligdonova presented her credentials as the ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, at State House on Tuesday.

"Slovakia and Seychelles have more in common than people might think although it might not seem so because we are a landlocked country," Leligdonova told reporters.

The health sector as well as the mitigation of the climate crisis are areas where the two countries would like to work together and find common solutions through intelligent resolutions.

Leligdonova said the discussion also touched on cooperation in the education sector and "we have quite a number of students from Seychelles studying in Slovakia and we will provide some scholarships as well."

The European country has provided scholarships for Seychellois students pursuing a career in medicine over the years.

Seychelles has had bilateral relations with Slovakia since 1993 when the country was still part of Czechoslovakia but the new ambassador said that the relationship needs to be strengthened.

The Slovak Republic is represented in Seychelles by their honorary consul, Guillaume Albert, while Leligdonova is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Leligdonova said her country would like to collaborate closely with the consul "and the President of Seychelles for our goals to come true."