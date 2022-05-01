Workers are our national success: Seychelles' Labour Day wishes from President, political parties and unions

Ramkalawan said that since last year Seychelles has observed a rise in the number of job opportunities. (Joe Laurence, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - As Seychellois workers joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Labour Day on May 1, President Wavel Ramkalan thanked all workers for their resilience and hard work.

In wishing all workers a happy Labour Day, Ramakalawan said, "It is a proud day where we celebrate workers' contributions towards our country's economic growth and reflect on how we can perform better to bring more prosperity."

He said that the present employment situation indicates positive outcomes ahead and, since last year, Seychelles has observed a rise in the number of job opportunities and a reduction in the number of organisations applying for redundancy.

Ramkalawan called on all workers "to see the importance of remaining in your employment as we are still undergoing a period of uncertainty and risks. Workers comprise a critical group that remains vulnerable to the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic. We continuously need committed and hardworking men and women to overcome these challenges.

Meanwhile, the office of the leader of the United Seychelles (US) Party, Patrick Herminie, said that Labour Day is an opportunity to campaign for workers' rights, show solidarity and celebrate the achievements of workers.

"The United Seychelles Party salutes all workers working tirelessly to build our economy and we vow to continue to fight for improvements in wages and working conditions through decisive actions...People should be at the centre of development - a guiding principle enshrined in the Constitution of the United Seychelles Party which remains relevant in today's economic landscape," said United Seychelles, the country's main opposition party.

"It is only through hard work, efforts and resolute courage that our beloved nation will keep on moving. Once again, United Seychelles wishes all the workers in Seychelles peaceful and safe celebrations with family and friends," said the office of the party leader.

The ruling party, Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS), wished all workers in Seychelles a happy celebration, in safety and security, of this day in their honour.

In its message, LDS thanked all hardworking Seychellois men and women for their personal contributions to the country's development.

"The personal effort and devotion of everyone are what have contributed to Seychelles being the number one country on the African continent in terms of GDP growth in the period of recovery. However, we must be mindful that the world economy remains fragile, especially with the war between Ukraine and Russia," said LDS.

The party said it recognises that Seychelles' labour force remains the driving force in the quest to succeed as a developing nation.

"As we again face new challenges in our economic situation, we are called to renew our determination and effort, together with the contribution of our expatriate labour force, to safeguard the extraordinary progress we have made together," said LDS.

Wishes for Labour Day also came from Ralph Volcere, the president of the Seychelles Labour Union (SLU).

"SLU remains dedicated in its commitment to push for the respect of the rights of all workers. Today workers are facing many challenges and situations that may cause discouragement. SLU is asking workers not to lose hope because you are not alone," said Volcere.

"Today more than ever, it is necessary for all workers to update themselves on the laws governing employment in Seychelles, so that you all know your rights and your responsibility," added Volcere.