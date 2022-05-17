Princess Theodora von Liechtenstein on visit to Seychelles, promoting Green Teen Team Foundation

(Seychelles News Agency) - The founder of the Green Teen Team Foundation (GTTF), Princess Theodora von Liechtenstein from Italy is on a one-week visit to Seychelles with the aim of seeking further avenues of work for her foundation.

The GTTF is already working with environmental organisations in Seychelles to gather data on tortoises found in the island nation.

"I have also been talking with the different ministries about the work we are doing here and I hope to continue with my foundation as well as the researches that are on this trip have done with me," Von Liechtenstein told reporters on Tuesday after meeting with the Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan.

During her visit, she will be signing an agreement with the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority and another with the Department of Environment.

GTTF is an organisation Von Liechtenstein founded in 2014 to empower young people to be able to make changes to their lives, the lives of others and the life of the planet.

The foundation signed an agreement with the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA) when it was still Seychelles National Parks Authority in 2017 to assist in research the authority was carrying out.

Von Liechtenstein said that so far GTTF has donated 5,000 microchips "so that Seychelles tortoises can be micro-chipped and traced and tracked which will hopefully make a difference."

Since landing in Seychelles on Sunday, Von Liechtenstein has met with the Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label (SSTL) team as well as toured the main island of Mahe.

"It has just been stunning and beautiful and now I understand why everyone wants to come here," she said.

She has also expressed her satisfaction with the work carried out so far in the projects that Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has with her Foundation.