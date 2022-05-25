Two Egyptian nationals arrested in Seychelles for robbing money changers

The police said that they seized a large sum of money in different currencies. (Seychelles Police)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Two Egyptian nationals arrested in Seychelles in connection with robberies that took place at two foreign currency exchange bureaus have been remanded for 14 days, the Seychelles Police said on Wednesday.

The first incident took place on Tuesday at around 2.40 pm in the Beau Vallon district where SCR11,000 ($816) and 5,830 euros were stolen.

The second incident, where 1,200 euros were stolen from an exchange bureau belonging to the same company at around 5.50 pm, took place the same day and was reported to the Anse Royale Police Station.

The two suspects, a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were arrested at an apartment in the district of English River late Tuesday evening.

The police said that they seized a large sum of money in different currencies. This includes pound sterling, US dollars, euros, Seychelles rupees and others.

The police said that the investigation is ongoing.