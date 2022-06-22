Seychelles' President heads for CHOGM in Kigali

Ramkalawan will also participate in the Heads of Government Retreat as well as various side events. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President, Wavel Ramkalawan, will join other world leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) taking place from June 20-25 in Kigali, Rwanda, State House said on Tuesday.

The meeting will open officially on Friday 24 by the Prince of Wales. Prince Charles is representing Queen Elizabeth, the head of the Commonwealth. The opening will be followed by the main high-level meetings of heads of government on Friday.

Ramkalawan will also participate in the Heads of Government Retreat as well as various side events.

One of the side events will be the Ocean Conference, which will be co-hosted by the governments of Kenya and Portugal under the theme "Scaling up ocean action based on science and innovation for the implementation of Goal 14: stocktaking, partnerships and solutions."

CHOGM usually takes place every two years and was due to take place in June 2020 but was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 30 heads of government including high-level officials and diplomats will be participating.

Fifty-four independent countries make up the Commonwealth which is a voluntary association. Although the Commonwealth roots date back to the British empire, today any country can join and the last one to join was Rwanda in 2009.

President Ramkalawan leaves the country on Wednesday and will return on Sunday, June 26.