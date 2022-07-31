Seychellois-Belgian model launches Seychelles-inspired swimwear line

Seychellois-Belgian model Anicca Van Hollebeke has launched a new swimwear collection inspired by Seychelles, her country of birth.

Named 'Koko Swim', the collection was launched on June 25 in a private ceremony in Belgium with the swimwear team, family and friends.

"It was a great pleasure and achievement for me to be able to launch my swimwear brand, especially after all the months of hard work," Van Hollebeke told SNA.

She said that this has been a long-time dream of hers.

Van Hollebeke, 26, left Seychelles when she was 13 years old. She was 2nd runner-up in Miss Belgium 2020 contest a year after she started her swimwear line. She was unable to fully focus on her brand as she was also studying at the time.

'Koko Swim', the collection was launched on June 25 in a private ceremony in Belgium with the swimwear team, family and friends. (Anicca Van Hollebeke) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

After the COVID-19 pandemic, she had to put everything on hold like the rest of the world and recently, she rebranded her swimwear line to "Koko Swim." At the moment, she is focusing on selling her brand in Belgium and France but hopes to be able to launch the brand in Seychelles by the end of the year.

"I wanted to ship to Seychelles now, but the shipping fees would be too expensive for Seychellois and so I prefer to have a stock of bikinis in Seychelles as soon as possible," she added.

Van Hollebeke has named the collection, "The Seychelles Collection: Intemporel." She said the white is for Seychelles' sandy beaches, the brown for the famous coconuts that line the shores of the island and black as it is a 'must-have' in any collection.

Hollebeke said the white is for Seychelles' sandy beaches. (Anicca Van Hollebeke) Photo License: All Rights Reserve

"This collection will always be available and I will have mini collections and exclusive pieces in the future, where they will be limited editions and feature special colours and details," she added.

Koko Swim is a sustainable brand, made of recycled fabric, everything including the packaging is environmentally friendly and the bikinis are made from recycled material and come in biodegradable packaging.

The swimwear is currently available on the Koko swim online store, with the tagline 'For her, the Island girl.'

"Koko Swim is not only a swimwear line. I also want to inspire young girls to achieve their dreams and become a boss lady," said the 26-year-old.