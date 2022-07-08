Former PM Abe: Seychelles' President expresses condolences to Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died Friday after being shot while he was giving a stump speech in the city of Nara. (Kremlin.ru, Wikipedia) Photo License: CC BY-SA 4.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of condolence to Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, following the tragic passing of Shinzo Abe, the Former Prime Minister of Japan.

According to the Japan Times daily newspaper “former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — one of the most consequential leaders in Japan’s postwar history — died Friday after being shot while he was giving a stump speech in the city of Nara. He was 67 years old.”

In his message Ramkalawan said that on behalf of the government and the people of Seychelles “I offer our deepest condolences to the government and the people of Japan, as well as to the family of the late [Mr] Abe.

He said that Abe served his country diligently throughout many years as Japan’s longest serving Prime Minister and steered Japan through a period of peace, prosperity, and growth.

“Seychelles will always recall the role he played in enhancing the ties of cooperation between Seychelles and Japan during his time as Prime Minister. Today, alongside the Japanese People, we honour his legacy as we mourn his untimely death,” added Ramkalawan.