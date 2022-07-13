President Kenyatta to visit Seychelles on July 17-19

Ramkalawan (right) met with Kenyatta on the margins of the African Union assembly in Addis Abba Ethiopia. (State House)

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will make a state visit to Seychelles from July 17-19, State House said on Wednesday.

Kenyatta's visit is at the invitation of the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan when the two leaders met on the margins of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Abba Ethiopia in February.

During the three-day visit, Ramkalawan will hold bilateral discussions with his Kenyan counterpart. The two countries expect to sign memoranda of understanding and agreements during the visit.

The state visit of Kenyatta expects to further cement the relations between Kenya and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian.

The President of Kenya will also address an extraordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly and visit Praslin, the second most populated island before his departure.

Kenyatta, who was re-elected for a second and final term in 2017, is in the final year of his presidency.