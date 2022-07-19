Seychelles' President calls for more investment in Kenyan business market

Ramkalawan (right) and Kenyatta making a toast at the state banquet at Eden Bleu on Monday evening held in honour of the Kenyan President. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan has called on the business community in the island nation to seize the opportunity to invest in the Kenyan business market so that agreements signed on Monday can be implemented.

Ramkalawan made the statement at a state banquet at Eden Bleu on Monday evening in honour of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta who is on a three-day state visit in Seychelles.

"We are neighbours by proximity, but friends and partners by choice. It is, therefore, of crucial importance that our two countries continue to seize all available opportunities for the further strengthening and diversification of our partnership," said Ramkalawan as he proposed a toast in honour Kenyatta.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, reiterated the importance of this state visit and what it means to the people of Seychelles and Kenya.

“Your visit to Seychelles attests to the importance that we attach to our relations. It affords us the opportunity to reflect on the long-standing friendship between our two sister countries. A friendship built on strong foundations, shared values, common ambitions and mutual aspirations,” he added.

Ramkalawan said that the two countries have agreed to spare no effort in strengthening exchanges and collaboration in various sectors.

“In this regard agriculture is an important sector where we can enhance our collaboration, especially in the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices and increase agricultural activities among others,” he said.

High government officials and diplomats attended the banquet. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY President

Through the Seychelles-Kenya cooperation, over 800 Kenyan nationals are living and working in Seychelles with most of them in the education sector. Around 65 Kenyans are teaching in primary and secondary schools and nine Kenyan are working as lecturers in tertiary education institutions.

Meanwhile, Kenyatta reiterated his country’s commitment to convening the inaugural session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between Kenya and Seychelles, as soon as dates have been mutually agreed upon.

He also commended Seychelles for the pivotal role it is playing in the blue economy and on the issues regarding climate change and for the significance that the island nation played in the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism, and anti-piracy in the Indian Ocean.

“I am pleased to note that Seychelles is a key champion of the blue economy as a major pathway toward sustainable economic development in Africa. I applaud the various efforts your government has spearheaded on climate change and the blue economy," said Kenyatta

He added that all trade routes should be restored as they facilitated trade between the two countries.

The state visit of President Kenyatta ends on Tuesday.