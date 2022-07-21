4 key moments during state visit of Kenyan President to Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, came to Seychelles on a three-day State visit from July 17-19 at the invitation of President Wavel Ramkalawan.

SNA looks at four highlights of Kenyatta's visit to the island nation in the western Indian Ocean.

10 bilateral agreements signed

Seychelles and Kenya signed 10 bilateral agreements with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two countries during a bilateral meeting between President Wavel Ramkalawan and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

The cooperation includes defence, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, peace, security and law enforcement at sea, maritime affairs, security and combatting crime. There are also agreements for cooperation in the blue economy, agriculture, livestock, tourism, sports, and the promotion of partnerships on gender equality and women's economic empowerment.

The 10 agreements were signed by the Kenyan chief cabinet secretary, Raychelle Omamo, and Seychelles' foreign minister, Sylvestre Radegonde.

Kenyatta addresses Members of the National Assembly

The Kenyan President addressed members of the Seychelles National Assembly in an extraordinary session. He said that lawmakers have a sovereign duty to ensure that there is a legal framework that upholds the fundamental rights and freedoms of its people and ensure equity, justice for all and promote the rule of law.

Planting a coco de mer nut

As a symbol of his visit to Seychelles, Kenyatta planted a coco de mer nut in the Botanical Gardens in the presence of the Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Flavien Joubert and the chief executive of the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA), Allen Cedras.

Visit to Vallee de Mai, a UNESCO World Heritage site

The Kenyan president was given a special tour of the Vallee de Mai and saw the famous coco de mer in its natural habitat on a tour led by site manager Marc Jean-Baptiste.

Following his visit, Kenyatta left a special message: "A great gift to mankind. Congratulations to all whose efforts protect it for future generations."