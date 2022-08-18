Car rental in Seychelles wins Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award - In the top 10 globally

D'Offay Car Rental named as one of the top car hires in the world by Tripadvisor. (D'Offay Car Rental)

A car rental agency in Seychelles, D'Offay Car Rental, has been named as one of the top car hires in the world by Tripadvisor in its Travellers' Choice Awards.

The car rental is in the top 10 of best reviewed car hires in the world, which its owner says is a testament to the quality of service they provide to their clients.

Described by many visitors as excellent, the car rental is also rated five stars on Google reviews.

D'Offay Car Rental, which is located in Providence on the main island of Mahe, was created in 2019 and despite the COVID-19 pandemic has managed to provide a service for which their clients have been pleased.

"We usually take bookings weeks in advance, where we contact the clients to keep in touch with them, to ensure that they receive their cars on time and any changes are well dealt with," said Christian d'Offay, the owner of the company.

He added that they guarantee that all their cars are always in tip-top condition, both in terms of cleanliness and mechanically, and they provide a 24-hour service.

With a total of 17 vehicles of different classes on offer, d'Offay said that they have had to deal with a number of issues since they started out, mainly due to the pandemic.

"We had issues back when we could not get any new cars, so we had to outsource our services to other rentals but now are finally able to get new cars, with 10 soon coming in, to give a total of 27 cars very soon," he added.

Tripadvisor is one of the world's largest travel guidance platforms which helps hundreds of millions of people each month to plan or book a trip.

The Travellers' Choice awards honours favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do and beyond. It is based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

The award also recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews.