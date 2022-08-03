Chinese special envoy for African affairs in Seychelles - Projects of mutual interest discussed

Ambassador Xu Jinghu (left) met with Ramkalawan accompanied by the Chinese ambassador to Seychelles, Guo Wei. (State House)

Seychelles and China have reiterated their commitments to ensure that projects of mutual interest that are discussed materialise, State House said on Tuesday.

The commitment was made in a meeting between Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan and a special representative of the Chinese government on Africa Affairs, Ambassador Xu Jinghu at State House.

Jinghu and her high-level delegation are currently on a regional tour and were accompanied on her visit to State House by the Chinese ambassador to Seychelles, Guo Wei.

"Relations between Seychelles and China have been very good over the years and we look forward to further consolidating our ties through the development of bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples," said Ramkalawan.



During her visit to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, also met with the principal secretary of foreign affairs, Vivianne Fock Tave, on Monday.

During their meeting, Fock Tave acknowledged China's pivotal role in Seychelles' socio-economic development since its independence from Britain.

Furthermore, China and Seychelles remain committed to deepening cooperation in education, health and the Blue Economy, among others.

Jinghu congratulated Seychelles for its efforts in implementing an effective vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

The two sides also discussed issues relating to multilateralism, cooperation in international fora and international issues of interest to Seychelles and China.

Since 1977, China has assisted Seychelles in the sectors of education, agriculture, health, housing and infrastructure as well as fisheries and the environment.

China has built some landmark infrastructure in Seychelles including the National Assembly building, the Supreme Court of Seychelles, large housing projects and the Anse Royale Hospital. An ongoing project is a new headquarters for Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation, funded by the Chinese government.