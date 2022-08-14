Seychelles Biennale 2022: Solo exhibition by James Agricole opens

A solo exhibition of a Seychellois artist taking part in the Seychelles Biennale of Contemporary Art has opened at the Eden Art Space on Eden Island - a man-made island near the capital Victoria.

The solo exhibition of James Agricole, a side event of the Biennale, was launched on Tuesday, August 2.

The Seychelles Biennale of Contemporary Art 2022, which opened on July 31 until August 28, is showcasing the work of 44 artists from 19 different countries including 18 Seychellois.

Agricole's exhibition is exhibiting 19 paintings depicting various aspects of the environment.

"We are just a fraction of things on earth and we often do not appreciate the things we see around us and my role is to sensitise people about that. I am fascinated by nature, as this is God's first creation before even humans and animals," Agricole said.

He added that "I am here to take you on a journey to witness all the things and privileges we have on this Earth."

The solo exhibition of James Agricole is a side event of the Biennale. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

Agricole, who is a multidisciplinary artist and whose work varies from realism to semi-realism and abstract impressionism, describes his art as his profession and passion.

He said that his work was chosen for the exhibition as he believes the committee saw his work "as something that was hidden and should be discovered. It falls neatly in line with the Biennale's theme of 'Lost and Found.'

Now that he has a second solo exhibition under his belt, Agricole stated that he will continue doing art, "there is no way that I will tire of it or get bored. I want my work to be identifiable as my own – someone does not have to see my signature on my paintings in order to know that it is mine."

The Arterial Network Seychelles chairperson, Laurent Alis, said that Agricole's colours and compositions are bold and daring.

"His perspective is very raw and vibrant and this is the true impact of James' work. James' exhibition is a true expression of his feeling of freedom and reflecting nature in its most beautiful form,'' added Alis.

Agricole's first solo exhibition was held in Abu Dhabi in 2016 and he has participated in many group exhibitions. As an artist, he has won some competitions including SUBIOS -- Seychelles underwater festival – in 1996 and the Seychelles Olympics art competition.