Local beauty queen to showcase Seychelles' culture at Miss Heritage Global pageant

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' representative at the upcoming Miss Heritage Global in Limpopo, South Africa, Tisha Loze, is aiming to showcase her nation's culture and heritage on the world stage.

The 22-year-old, who will leave Seychelles for the event in September, told SNA that she is very happy to be given the chance to promote her country.

"It is a great honour for me to represent Seychelles and I will be going with everything I got to make the Seychelles flag fly high," said Loze.

Loze, who is currently studying for a diploma in fashion locally, will be competing among representatives of 53 nations.

"I already have some experience from competing in local pageants and at the Miss Heritage Global, I will be able to show the world what Seychelles has to offer," she added.

The 22-year-old said she has been doing a lot of preparation for the pageant which includes research and learning about arts and crafts that she will be able to share.

The last time Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, competed at the event was in 2019. Ella Marie represented the island nation and it is through her that Loze was chosen.

Voting for the pageant has already started online and people can visit Loze's Instagram page of the Miss Heritage Global.

"Having not held a Miss Heritage Pageant locally and the global event not taking place for the last two years along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers contacted me, as I was the last participant from Seychelles. They asked me to send someone to represent us, so as I have been working with Tisha for a while now, I approached her and gave her that chance," said Marie.

The pageant is open to women aged between 17-28 and the main pageant will take place on September 24.

Voting for the pageant has already started online and people can vote for their favourites. One person can vote multiple times, with votes limited to one per day.

"People can visit my Instagram page of the Miss Heritage Global where they will find the link and be able to cast their votes," said Loze.

She added that this opportunity will also give her valuable experience and exposure as she continues to pursue a career in modelling.

As the world is adapting and moving forward after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss Heritage Global is the first international beauty pageant that will focus on the promotion of diverse heritage.

Miss Heritage Global (MHG) previously called Miss Heritage World was founded in 2012 by an international entrepreneur from Zimbabwe, Tare Munzara. The pageant seeks to create unity through culture.

Miss Alisa Miskovska, from Latvia, was the winner of the last Miss Heritage Global in 2019.