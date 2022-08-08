"Jai Hind!": Seychellois youths heading to India as part of 75th Independence Day activities

The Seychellois delegation leaves the country on Monday for the exchange programme sponsored by the Indian High Commission. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Ten Seychellois youths will participate in an exchange programme in India as part of the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence Day.

The Seychellois delegation leaves the country on Monday for the exchange programme sponsored by the Indian High Commission taking place in India from August 8-19.

Twenty-four countries are expected to be part of the exchange programme in which participants will have the opportunities to interact with dignitaries, visit various historical and cultural places among other activities.

On Friday, during a short ceremony at the Indian High Commission, the second secretary at the diplomatic mission, Gautam Kumar Biswas, expressed his happiness that Seychelles will be part of the programme and said that through the activities the youth will be taking part in, they will learn more about the people and culture of India.

The event was organised by the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles (CEPS) and the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC).

The CEO of SNYC, Alvin Laurence said that "the youths who have been selected come from different backgrounds and we had to work to create a bond between them, so they can be prepared for what awaits them."

The youth come from various fields including health, media, accounting, and tourism among others. The group was supposed to make the trip in January 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laurence said that working with the Indian High Commission has been a great experience and together have managed to produce something good.

He added that the SNYC will be working on similar programmes with other countries as Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, continues to empower the youth.

The delegation was also presented with the world's largest nut, the coco-de-mer and Seychelles flags which will be given to Indian dignitaries.