Island visit: UAE President pays official call on Seychelles' President

UAE President made an official call on Ramkalawan at State House on Friday. (Rassin Vannier, Seychelles News Agency)

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan received the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, who is currently visiting Seychelles.

This is the first time that the UAE President made an official call on Ramkalawan at State House since assuming office.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected on Saturday, May 14th by the members of the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE.

The two heads of state and their delegations held talks but the details were not revealed to the media.

President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed a guest book before leaving State House. (Rassin Vannier, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Seychelles and the UAE have good relations and the Middle Eastern country is providing financial assistance to the island state for several projects.

The UAE is currently financing the construction of a state-of-art hospital on La Digue with a donation of around $4 million. Construction of the facility on Seychelles' third most populated island started in March 2022.

Furthermore, in April this year, Seychelles signed an agreement with the UAE to modernise and transform its public service. Through the MOU, which will cover a three-year period, joint action will be taken to boost institutional capacities and government practices, while enhancing governance.

