"I pray to God that He blesses mightily!": Seychelles' oldest citizen celebrates 110th birthday

Seychelles' oldest citizen, Margaret Woodfield Pouponneau, celebrated her 110th birthday on Monday in a special mass at the Anglican St. Paul's Cathedral in the capital Victoria.

Pouponneau celebrated her day in the presence of family members, well known friends and people from the district of St. Louis where she currently resides, including Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Pouponneau chose to celebrate her birthday with a special mass and in a news report on the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) she said, "I pray to God that He blesses you mightily and may He send His great blessing upon you all."

She became the oldest resident of Seychelles following the death of Nancy Marie in May last year at the age of 112. Marie still holds the record as the oldest citizen of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Born on August 15, 1912, in the southern district of Anse Royale, Pouponneau, who was born Gill, came from a family of seven. All her siblings, four brothers and two sisters have since passed away. Her husband Wilby died in 1982. Her birthday coincides with the La Digue Feast of the Assumption.

A former language teacher, Pouponneau quit her job to take care of her own family – three daughters and a son. Her eldest daughter has passed away and she is living with her daughter, Daphnee, 81.