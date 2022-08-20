Shannen Henrie to represent Seychelles at Miss Intercontinental 2022

Seychelles will be represented at the upcoming Miss Intercontinental Pageant by Shannen Henrie, who was crowned first princess at Miss Seychelles 2020.

Miss Intercontinental 2022 will be the 50th edition of the pageant and will be held on October 14 at Sharm e-Sheikh, Egypt.

Henrie expects to leave Seychelles on September 24 and will be part of the various activities which are part of the event before the main pageant night on October 14.

Henrie told SNA that she is looking forward to carrying her nation's flag at the pageant as so many others have proudly done before her.

"I am very proud to have been given this opportunity and I am planning to give my very best so that like Kelly-Mary and the other girls, I can come back to Seychelles with an accomplishment the country can be proud of," she said.

Kelly-Mary Annette, the reigning Miss Seychelles 2020, represented the island nation at last year's Miss Intercontinental pageant and was crowned Miss Intercontinental Africa. Elsia Francoise, who was the second princess in the Miss Seychelles pageant, represented Seychelles at the Miss Environment Pageant in India earlier this year.

As there was no national pageant in 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the winners of the three top prize winners from 2020 are having the chance to participate in international pageants.

For Henrie, 27, preparations for the pageant have already begun. She is perfecting her catwalk skills and having training for media interviews and public speaking. Her training also includes diet and exercise while balancing it all with her professional life as a senior audit executive.

Henrie is working a lot with young children and hosting reading sessions with various age groups. (Shannen Henrie) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

"I am also taking mental health training as it can be very stressful to give time to my work, family, training and also my projects for the pageant," said Henrie.

She told SNA that she works a lot with young children and hosts reading sessions with various age groups. Henrie is also talking to them about self-love, to help boost their confidence.

Candidates from more than 70 countries will compete for the title and the winner will be crowned by title holder Cinderella Faye Elle Obeñita, Miss Intercontinental 2021 from the Philippines.

Miss Intercontinental is one of the most important international competitions after Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Continental.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has hosted both pageants -- Miss World pageant in 1998 and Miss Intercontinental in 2007.