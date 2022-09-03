Football coaches in Seychelles up their game with upgraded CAF licenses

The African Football Confederation (CAF) License C course includes practical and theory sessions as well as match analysis (Sedrick Nicette, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Football coaches in Seychelles are working to develop the level of the sport by improving their skills and obtaining higher level coaching licenses.

Recently, 25 coaches spent a week sitting for their African Football Confederation (CAF) License C course, which is a license that will enable the coaches to work with footballers up to the age of 17, an upgrade from their previous ‘D’ license, which only allowed them to work with players at the grassroots level.

The programme was headed by the national technical director of the Seychelles Football Federation, Osama Haroun, who was assisted by former Seychelles national team coach Ralph Jean-Louis, and Jim Louis.

“It has been an honour to work with the coaches for the past 10 days,” said Haroun, before adding that he hopes to see them all at the ‘B’ license course.

The CAF B License is a minimum coaching qualification required for one to coach in the country’s Elite League, meaning that for the coaches to be able to work with Seychelles Premier League clubs, they will need to obtain the ‘B’ License.

“I want to thank the coaches for answering the call to join this course as it is of great important to have coaches continuing to upgrade themselves and better work with our footballers,” said Jean-Louis, who is one of Seychelles’ few CAF A License holders.

The ultimate goal of a coach is to obtain a CAF A License to be able to lead teams in continental competitions. (Sedrick Nicette, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

The recently revamped CAF licensing system will force coaches to fulfil some criteria before coaching locally or in Africa and coaches must hold either a management diploma (managers) or a CAF A License also called the CAF Pro License. This license enables coaches to work with any team from the continent and also to lead teams in continental competitions.

Seychelles will be looking to continue growing its pool of licensed coaches as the country looks to continue its work to be able to compete at the highest level on the continent.

The licensing programme seeks to set and promote benchmarks regarding coaching on the continent and help recognise African coaches for their knowledge and experience.

25 coaches spent a week sitting for their African Football Confederation (CAF) License C course. (Sedrick Nicette, Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

“I wanted to have my ‘C’ License so that I can get the necessary competencies to keep working with kids at all ages,” said Lucas Panayi, one of the course’s participants, when speaking to the media recently.

He added that his aim is to keep pursuing coaching and look to gain the highest possible coaching qualifications.

Female coaches were also part of the course, which features theory and practical sessions, as well as match analysis.

Florence Marie, a female coach, said; “Firstly, we need to put into practice what we have learnt here before we think of going further, but I do believe most of us are looking for higher qualifications.”