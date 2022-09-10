Seychelles Fashion Week: 5th edition opens doors for designers to compete for entry in international event

The 5th Edition of the Seychelles Fashion Week will include a best designer competition for the Paris-based ADHV PRIZE event(Joe Laurence, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The fifth edition of the Seychelles Fashion Week will see local young designers competing for a place in an international fashion week, as well as using makeup and hair products for models being sponsored by MAC International and R+Co.

Officially partnering with Seychelles Fashion Week this year is 'Maison Anggy Haïf' (AHDV), the fashion house of renowned Cameroonian designer Anggy Haïf. Through the newly established partnership, the luxury group will be holding a fashion competition - ADHV PRIZE - during the Seychelles Fashion Week happening from September 26 to October 2, 2022.

Seychelles Fashion Week's founder, Terry Carolla told SNA that "this year, all young Seychellois designers will be competing with the collection that they will put on the catwalk."

"The winner of the competition wins the prize of 2,000 euros together with preparations for his or her participation in the AHDV PRIZE DE PARIS. The winner will be joining other designers from other countries for another competition. This is a great achievement for Seychelles Fashion Week," said Carolla.

The winner will also walk away with an internship of three to six months in a large Parisian luxury design house. AHDV PRIZE also intends to extend its partnership with all international fashion weeks in order to allow the emergence of young fashion designers.

"This year we are raising the bar of the Seychelles Fashion Week to the next international level. The highlight of the Seychelles Fashion Week will be the designer from Cameroon though he will not be present in Seychelles as Paris Fashion Week will be held at the same time that we hold the Seychelles Fashion Week. He will be sending his collection," said Carolla.

The fifth edition of the Seychelles Fashion Week will be taking place on four different islands - Mahe, Praslin, La Digue and St Anne. The opening will take place on September 26 at Maison Marengo, located at Au Cap Mahe.

Workshops will be conducted on September 26 and 27 at the ICCS with KS Academy in collaboration with the Creative Seychelles Agency.

There will also be a show on La Digue Island Lodge on September 28 and one on to Praslin on September 29. On September 30, the organisers are hosting the show at the Club Med resort on Sainte Anne Island. On October 1, there will be a fashion exhibition and trade fair in Victoria.

Carolla also revealed that for the first time in Seychelles, MAC International will be sponsoring all the makeup to be used on the models during the shows.

"They will be sending their own makeup artists to do the makeup and guide our people on how to use MAC products. This is a big milestone for the industry. There are a lot of people in Seychelles who love MAC products and this creates an opportunity for our models to start using the high-end brand of makeup and see the difference there is," he added.

He also shared that all hair products are being sponsored by R+Co, an international hair product brand based in the United States.

Revealing more partnerships, Carolla told SNA that models will be groomed by the KS Academy from South Africa, "by the same director who trained the last Miss Universe South Africa, who was the winner of the global pageant."

The founder of the fashion week announced that one of the regular designers taking part in the show will be partnering with a local shop to sell the brand in the country.

"I call out to local shops to assist the Seychelles Fashion Week so that they can interact and network with designers as the designers are looking for potential partners to work with in Seychelles. This will be a good thing for Seychelles, elevating the fashion industry in the country," he said.