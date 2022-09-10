King Charles III’s Accession: Seychelles’ President sends congratulatory message

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of congratulations to King Charles III on his accession to the throne, according to a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

Ramkalwan said, “I am confident that under your reign, the United Kingdom will continue to prosper, enjoy peace and stability, and continue to be a force for good, for the promotion of democratic values, human rights, the rule of law, and peace throughout the world.”

Furthermore, the president noted that King Charles III has been an ardent proponent for matters “such as the environment, climate change, renewable energy, and Small Island Developing States, I pledge to you my full support.”

The head of state noted that Seychelles and the United Kingdom enjoy excellent relations and values its ties with the United Kingdom and its membership of the Commonwealth.

“I am convinced that these bonds of trust, friendship, and cooperation will be further strengthened during Your Majesty’s reign. I wish Your Majesty and the Royal Family good health, happiness, prosperity, and every success, and look forward to meeting you again in the near future,” he concluded.