Seychelles' President Ramkalawan to attend inauguration of Kenya's new President

Ramkalawan will leave the country on Monday, September 12, and return on Tuesday, September 13. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, is among the heads of state who will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Kenya, William Ruto.

Ramkalawan was invited to attend the ceremony that will take place at Moi International Sports Complex Karasani on Tuesday.

He will leave the country on Monday, September 12, and return on Tuesday, September 13.

Ruto who has been Kenya's Vice President since 2013 will be inaugurated as the fifth President of Kenya since its independence from Great Britain on December 12, 1963.

His inauguration comes a week after Kenya's Supreme Court, through a unanimous decision, upheld Ruto's victory in the August 9 elections which was being contested by challenger Raila Odinga.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Kenya recently signed 10 bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation.

The agreements were signed during a meeting between President Ramkalawan and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during his state visit to Seychelles from July 17-19.