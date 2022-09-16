FINA world junior swimming championships kick off in Seychelles

One of the teams at the Beau Vallon beach on Thursday. (Sedrick Nicette, Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The FINA World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships kicked off on Friday in Seychelles at the northern Mahe beach of Beau Vallon.

Seychelles is hosting the event for the first time, which comprises around 220 athletes from 35 nations.

The official launch was held on Thursday and the chairman of the organising committee, Alain Alcindor, said that preparations were going well and Seychelles was ready for the races to start.

The committee was set up to organise the event and they are getting the expertise of FINA officials, who have also been around the venue to oversee the preparations.

The vice chairman of the technical committee, Dutch Ferry Weertman, who is also a former Olympic gold medalist, said that "the work has been good far and looking at everything, I think we will have a good competition, we the young swimmers will be able to enjoy and compete well."

The Italian company Microplus Timings is the official timekeeper of the championships and they have said that everything was set up and ready for the races.

A representative of Microplus Timings, Paolo Ceruti, said that equipment has been set and "athletes will be wearing bracelets that will give out their individual timing, which will be displayed in real time for all at home to see."

Seychelles is participating in the competition with three swimmers, brothers Damien and Thierry Payet, and Nathan Nagapin.

"We are expecting to do well as we have prepared well for these races," said Damien, who added that he is looking forward to the competition.