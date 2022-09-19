Seychelles' President and First Lady pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan and the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan, joined world leaders and thousands of mourners for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

State House said that Ramkalawan and the First Lady paid their final respects during the Lying-in-State of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall upon their arrival on Sunday.

The State Funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey followed by the final procession to Wellington Arch.

Ramkalawan and the First Lady departed the United Kingdom late on Monday for New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).