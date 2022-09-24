Prince Albert of Monaco and Sylvia Earle expected to visit Aldabra Atoll in Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - Prince Albert of Monaco together with Sylvia Earle, one of the philanthropists in climate change, expect to visit Aldabra atoll in the coming weeks to see how they can promote one of Seychelles World Heritage sites, President Wavel Ramkalwan told reporters on Saturday.

Ramkalawan was speaking to reporters after his return to Seychelles on the meeting he held on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York.

He said that “as far as Seychelles is concerned, I believe the side meetings were the most important."

Ramkalawan met with the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) group and discussion focused on the Multi-dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) and a new concept which is called Loss and Damage.

“The MVI takes into account the vulnerability of small island states be it through COVID, and how our economy was battered. It also touches on other aspects of climate and poverty which bring out the vulnerability of small island states," he said.

When it comes to the new Loss and Damage concept, the alliance is seeking to look at how industrialised countries will make contributions toward vulnerable island states as compensation for the damages caused as a result of industrialisation.

“I am a member of the high-level committee set up by the UN and we will continue to pursue the MVI and the Loss and Damage for us to see how Seychelles can benefit from financing,” said the President.

Ramkalawan also held a bilateral meeting with the UAE Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, at which it was announced that the UAE will be funding the second phase of the Orchid Housing project at Barbarons where they will be donating 40 units.

The third phase is on the table, and soon the Seychelles government will provide further details.

Another important meeting was one on climate financing and he shared that investors are now keen to see how they can intervene.

“The Blue Leaders, an initiative of which Seychelles is part, has the aim of pushing states to protect at least 30 percent of the oceans that fall under their care by the year 2030. Seychelles has already reached the target and we are now at 32 percent. Seychelles was again acclaimed as a leader in the area," said the president.

During his transit in Dubai, Ramkalawan met with the general manager of Emirates airlines where discussions looked focused on the construction of the new Seychelles airport as well as how Seychelles can be used as a hub for Emirates airlines when operating within the region.

“This of course will be beneficial to the country. I believe that Seychelles is on the right track and we are doing our best to see how we can help promote the country and how through partnerships, the people of Seychelles can expect greater investment in the country, and this will mean better prosperity for our nation," said Ramkalawan.