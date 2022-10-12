Norwegian and Pakistani diplomats present credentials to Seychelles' President

Gunnar Andres Holm presented his credentials as High Commissioner to Seychelles to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Tuesday. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles and Norway will continue to look at various ways to work together, especially in the tourism and fisheries industries, said the newly accredited Norwegian ambassador.

Gunnar Andres Holm presented his credentials as High Commissioner to Seychelles to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Tuesday.

"Our two countries are far away, but we are very close in many ways, especially where it concerns issues of global concern and we have discussed issues such as climate change, plastic pollution as well as possible cooperation on sustainable ocean economy," said Holm.

The new ambassador, who will be based in Nairobi, Kenya, spoke of his desire to see more tourists arriving in Seychelles from Norway with things going back to normal following the global pandemic.

Seychelles and Norway are both nations reliant on fisheries and that is also an area where Holm expressed the desire for cooperation.

The new ambassador said that diplomatic relations between Norway and Seychelles, established in 1993, is one that remains strong.

Also on Tuesday, the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Seychelles, Muhammad Arshad Jan, was accredited succeeding Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed.

Muhammad Arshad Jan was accredited on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Jan expressed the desire for Pakistan to enhance relations between the two countries.

"Pakistan is very keen to engage with Seychelles, under the country's 'Engage Africa' policy. We have spoken about the MoUs that are pending between the two countries, where we would like to expedite them so that the cooperation should go further," he explained.

The pending memoranda of understanding include those on bilateral political consultations, illegal drug trafficking and illicit substances, health and taxation.

Jan added that Pakistan will be looking to bring in doctors to Seychelles, where they will perform free surgeries in ophthalmology and cardiology in the future.

The new high commissioner will be based in Mauritius.