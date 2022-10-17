Leading Lights: Seychelles, China forge ahead to build a community with a shared future

(Seychelles News Agency) - Climate change continues to present unique challenges for small island nations, such as Seychelles. 80 percent of the infrastructure of the Seychelles is on the coastline, affected by soil erosion and flooding as part of the ravages of climate change.

Being a tourist destination, Seychelles is trying to mitigate some of the effects of coastal erosion by imploring technologies that can assist in preventing rock armoring around the island.

While speaking exclusively to CGTN, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan called for industrialised countries to take responsibility for reducing carbon emissions across the globe.