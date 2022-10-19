EU donates vessel to Seychelles Fishing Authority for aquaculture research

The new vessel was donated through the financial support from the 11th European Development Fund (Seychelles Fishing Authority)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Fishing Authority (SFA) has received a new 9-metre boat from the European Union to service the experimental marine cages that are operated as a component of the Aquaculture Department’s ongoing research programme.

In a press release on Tuesday, SFA said that the vessel was handed over on October 5 when an EU delegation visited the Broodstock, Acclimation and Quarantine Facility at Providence. The cost of the facility, in operation since 2019 and funded by the EU, is €860,000.

The vessel was procured with financial support from the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) through long-term technical assistance to support the Economic Partnership Programme (EPA) implementation in Seychelles.

The €20,000 vessel will also be used as a dive monitoring vessel to enable the department to monitor and regulate marine aquaculture installations.

The deputy CEO of SFA, Ashik Hassan, said that “This vessel is an essential additional resource that will help the department meet its strategic goals and as aquaculture in Seychelles further develops, it will also assist us to ensure compliance in the sector.”

During a guided tour of the multi-species quarantine and acclimation facility, EU delegates saw the wild caught broodstock that is being prepared for life and reproduction in captivity.

EU ambassador Vincent Degert said that “the facility has shown its potential and is bringing results for this stage of the process. What we are trying to build and really look forward to, is to have a successful aquaculture future for Seychelles.”