Cancer Concern Seychelles partners with other NGOs to help cancer patients

the now well-established annual Beach Walk in support of those fighting breast cancer by the Soroptimist Club of Victoria. (Nigel Sinon)

Cancer Concern Seychelles is set to work closely with other organisations as part of its aim of helping cancer patients in the island nation.

Together with the Soroptimist International Club of Seychelles, Cancer Concern Seychelles received a cheque of SCR 100,000 ($7,000) from local telecommunications company Cable & Wireless Seychelles.

The new chairperson of the association, Dinaz Van der Lans, said that "there are many other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country working for the health of the society – and as the saying goes if we work together, we can."

Van der Lans told SNA that cancer affects many people and every cent counts in order to touch as many patients as possible and that "one of our most important projects at the moment is providing false breasts to cancer patients. We will use the money we have received to help all cancer patients in the best way possible."

Cancer Concern Seychelles was set up in 1999 and founding member Bishop French Chang-Him of the Anglican Church was the chairperson for around 20 years. The association contributes financially to the heavy costs that many patients incur when choosing to go overseas for their treatments in specialised medical facilities that can adequately care for them.

A Cancer Concern Pink Challenge was launched this week for employees in workplaces. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

Meanwhile, the project leader at Soroptimist International Club of Seychelles, Maria Ah-Moye, told SNA that the NGO "obviously will need more kits to be able to test a lot more of the population."

The NGO, which works in advocacy awareness action to improve the lives of women and girls, is also working with the Ministry of Health on the colorectal cancer screening which is taking place at the moment.

There are other projects such as prosthetics – which Soroptimists have already begun last year "but it's running out and it's something that we will be looking at. The money will help the association either with training people on how to properly fit the prosthetics or there is a kit available in India that actually will measure the women so that they will have the correct prosthetics," added Ah-Moye.

Both Cancer Concern Seychelles and Soroptimist International Club of Seychelles, two not-for-profit organisations, are organising several activities in October, which is breast cancer awareness month.

Cancer Concern had the publication of a newsletter and the revamping of the association's social media pages. In addition, a Cancer Concern Pink Challenge was launched this week in which employees in workplaces dressed in pink and decorated their offices in the same colour, made a donation and posted their photos on the association's social media pages.

"Our Instagram is busy with the many people who have taken part. We even had school children take part along with the other workplaces, our Instagram page is very interesting at the moment," said Van Der Lans.

The Beach Walk took place on Wednesday, October 19 at Beau Vallon. (Soroptimist International Club of Seychelles) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Next week, Cancer Concern is joining Falcon Insurance – an insurance company in the Western Indian Ocean island state – to hold a day of activities on Eden Plaza.

The activities organised by the Soroptimist Club of Victoria included the screening of the film Grease starring Olivia Newton-John, a long-time breast cancer warrior, who passed away this year in August. The proceeds were donated to the association.

As is customary every year, the Soroptimist Club on Wednesday, October 19, held the now well-established annual Beach Walk at Beau Vallon in support of those fighting breast cancer.

The activity of the Soroptimist for the month of October is a Pink Ribbon sale and Pink Link on Saturday, October 29 in Victoria.