Seychelles to host "Non -Toxic 2023 - Ocean Safe Sun Cream Conference" for resorts and retailers

(Seychelles News Agency) - Tourism Seychelles is partnering with STORY Seychelles, a five-star hotel, and the People4Ocean to host a "Non-Toxic 2023 - Ocean Safe Sun Cream Conference" for resorts and retailers across the Indian Ocean to address this global issue in March next year.

According to a press statement on Monday, the event was announced at this year's World Travel Market in London and will take place at the STORY Seychelles, a leading green resort located in the northern Mahe district of Beau Vallon.

There will be speakers from around the world and leading experts in this subject of both the chemical makeup of products. The subject will also include misleading labelling issues of products claiming ocean safe credentials and the damage those products do to the marine life around resorts.

The conference's core goal is education of the market and help and advice on how to improve guest offerings to in turn reduce the human impact on the resort's marine ecosystem. Additionally, reducing plastic waste by looking at compostable and biodegradable options as opposed to recycled options, as most island nations do not have the infrastructure to recycle bottles in high volumes.

The statement said that 10 of the leading green resorts in Seychelles are already on board.

The resorts include global leaders in luxury such as Six Senses, North Island, STORY Seychelles, Raffles and Maia, all with reputations of leading the way in the fight to reduce their impact on their local environment as well as a desire to be 100 percent sustainable in all their practices.

Other participating resorts are Bird Island, Fregate Island, Fishermans Cove Seychelles, Hotel L'Archipel on Praslin and Alphonse Island Seychelles.

The resorts are "now adding the global leading non water polluting sunscreen brand People4Ocean to their guest offering, thus offering all guests the opportunity to try and buy these amazing products first hand that not only fully protect all marine life but offer the user award winning sun protection and a spa grade experience," the statement added.

People4Ocean, one of the leading voices fighting the issue of toxic creams and the damage they are doing to endangered marine habitats, says it welcomes the partnership with the resorts in the Seychelles to offer their guests a chance to try the products and make a choice to fully protect the marine life in Seychelles.

The People4Ocean sunscreen was created in Seychelles in 2014 by a team of marine biologists concerned about the impact of traditional sunscreens on coral reefs. It is a 100 percent natural product, unlike most sunscreen lotions which have ingredients that are harmful to a person's health and toxic for the environment, such as oxybenzone.