Climate change: Seychelles' President highlights plight of small island states at COP27

Ramkalawan (left) with the Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Dr Walton Webson (right).

(Seychelles News Agency) - The plight and vulnerability of Seychelles as a small island state were the focus of President Wavel Ramkalawan’s intervention on the high level round table at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27).

The theme of the round table was "Climate change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities."

State House said in a press statement on Friday that Ramkalawan held several bilateral meetings with key personalities and participated in various events on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties taking place in Egypt

Ramkalawan attended the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders High-level Round-table in which key topics such as Loss and Damage, Multi-Vulnerability Index (MVI), Just Transition and implementation post COP27 were at the centre of discussions.

AOSIS represents the interests of the 39 small islands and low-lying coastal developing states in international climate change, sustainable development negotiations, and processes.

The President had the opportunity to network and hold bilateral talks with world leaders, from namely Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, UAE, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Comoros, Ethiopia, and Morocco.

Following the high-level meetings, the President participated in a series of interviews with CNN, Bloomberg, Associated Press as well as Egyptian Media Al Youm Al Sabea (Youm7). The focus was the cause and survival of small islands developing state and the world faced with the dire threats of climate change.