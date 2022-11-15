Seychelles to partner with International Solar Alliance for solar-powered cold storage

The agreement was signed by Minister Flavien Joubert (left) during the Seychelles-ISA hybrid side-event at COP27 in Egypt. (Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment)

Seychelles has signed an agreement with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) for a project through which a solar-powered cold storage of capacity 5 metric tonnes will be installed on La Digue Island, the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment said on Monday.

The agreement was signed by Minister Flavien Joubert during the Seychelles-ISA hybrid side-event entitled "Opportunities in Seychelles for scaling Solar Projects" on November 11 in the ISA Pavilion at the COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The ministry said in a press release that the state-of-the-art technology will provide around 5 metric tonnes of cold storage capacity which will increase the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, reduce food wastage and increase income levels.

The project is part of the ministry's plan to address the many challenges facing the agriculture sector in Seychelles and will also provide training and job opportunities to the inhabitants.

At the opening of the event, "Joubert reminded the audience of the threat our island is facing and that we collectively have to take action. He highlighted the various initiatives Seychelles is undertaking in line with the country's commitment to fighting climate change. He placed emphasis on the need to work closely with partners like ISA in order to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy," added the press release.

The event also included a presentation by Seychelles' principal secretary for energy and climate change, Tony Imaduwa, who shared the current situation of the country and its plans to develop renewable energy.

Additionally, the principal secretary for agriculture, Keven Nancy, summarised the efforts Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is taking to strengthen the agriculture sector.

This includes a national plan to improve the local contribution to the country's food security status and tends for the agricultural sector to generate 50 percent of what the locals consume in order to reduce the issues of food security.

The event concluded with a panel discussion comprising of representatives from the Seychelles Energy Commission, Public Utilities Corporation and the Department of Agriculture on the opportunities and challenges in scaling solar in Seychelles.

The International Solar Alliance, an inter-governmental organisation, has been helping 110 member countries to scale up solar and make it a preferred source of energy.