New South Korean ambassador to Seychelles to focus on promoting tourism

(Seychelles News Agency) - Promoting tourism between South Korea and Seychelles will be the focus of the newly accredited ambassador.

Ambassador Kang Seokhee made the statement to reporters on Tuesday after he presented his credentials to Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House.

"As you know because of the COVID-19 situation, there has been no contact at all during the last two years but it is now time to revitalise the contact and exchanges between the two people," said Seokhee.

He said that Koreans like to travel a lot and before the COVID pandemic around 1,500 Koreans travelled to Seychelles annually.

"I am sure Koreans would like Seychelles as a tourism destination. So, I will do my best to facilitate this so that more Koreans can come and enjoy Seychelles," added the new ambassador.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, established diplomatic relations with Korea on January 29, 1995.

Seokhee said that the two countries have maintained a friendly and good relationship over the last two decades.

"We have worked together in terms of bilateral cooperation, regional and global as well. As the new ambassador, I will do my best to further promote friendly cooperation between our two countries. I realise that there is great potential for Korea and Seychelles to work together to help each other achieve prosperity," he added.

The new ambassador said that already Korea and Seychelles are working together to respond to global challenges and the current government would like to increase its contribution to the international community.

He added that "Korea is a unique country and we have great potential with innovative technology. There are several areas we can focus on such as trade, tourism, the IT sector, and on global issues in particular the climate change issue which Korea is doing its best to make contributions at the international level."

During his stay in Seychelles, Seokhee who will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will meet with other high level government officials.