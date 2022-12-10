Seychelles' President attends official opening of OACPS Summit in Angola

The summit is being held under the theme 'Three Continents, Three Oceans, a Common Destiny: Building a Resilient and Sustainable OACPS. (State House)

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan on Friday joined other heads of state and government and high-level dignitaries at the official opening of the Summit of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) taking place in Angola.

According to a press release from State House, during the event, statements and cultural performances were delivered and the first address was by the Secretary-General of the OACPS, Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, who underlined the critical role of the OACPS organisation and the core agenda of the summit.

The opening ceremony also saw the symbolic handing over of the OACPS presidency from Kenya to Angola and a keynote address was delivered by the Deputy President of Kenya, Rigathi Gachagua, as the out-going President of the OACPS Summit.

The ceremony included statements from the heads of state and government representing the three geographical regions of the OACPS. Statements were made by the President of the Central African Republic who represents Africa Regions, Faustin Archangel Touadera, Phillippe Edward Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas for the Caribbean region, and Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Prime Minister of State of Samoa for the Pacific Region.

A video message was also delivered by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

"An interactive dialogue with strategic partners was also held with the aim of bringing together non traditional partners, key bilateral and multilateral development partners, regional organisations and development banks to strengthen their cooperation with members of the OACPS given the global challenges in the changing international context," said State House.

The 10th summit for the OACPS Heads of State and Government will take place in Luanda, December 6-10, under the theme 'Three Continents, Three Oceans, a Common Destiny: Building a Resilient and Sustainable OACPS

From Angola, Ramkalawan will proceed to Washington DC at the invitation of the U.S. President Joe Biden who will be hosting leaders from across the African continent for the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit from December 13-15.

The aim of the summit, where 50 heads of state and senior government officials from countries in Africa are attending, is to demonstrate the commitment of the Biden administration to the African continent. It will also provide a forum for new joint initiatives between the U.S. and countries in Africa.